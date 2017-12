Michael and Brittney Urso say they never gave up hope. Their son Brayden was born on May 30, 2017 with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. (HLHS) is a rare congenital heart defect, in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped.

This Christmas Eve, a mid-state family is celebrating the gift of life.

Their seven-month-old son is back home after receiving a much needed heart transplant.

Michael and Brittney Urso say they never gave up hope. Their son Brayden was born on May 30, 2017 with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a rare congenital heart defect in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped.

After spending 91 days on the transplant list, Brayden received a new heart and a new chance at life.

“The last few weeks he's been home have just been surreal,” said Brittney. “It's amazing to look back at everything we've come through this year, and we've learned how tough he is. [He is] way stronger than we are."

Michael said, "When he got listed, you really don't know. You're living day to day, literally. In the back of your mind you're planning a funeral because you just don't know if he's going to make it.”

There was only a 61 percent chance that Brayden would find a match. On Sept. 2, they got the news that a match had been found.

“I just stopped and started crying,” Brittney recalls. “I looked out in the hallway and the whole team and staff, and everybody was just cheering and so excited. It was the happiest and scariest day of my life.”

The surgery was a success. Brayden was finally able to come home this week. His scar is healing, and his parents say new heart is working great.

Today, more than 118,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant with nearly 3,000 in Tennessee alone.

This holiday season, the Ursos are encouraging Tennesseans to close the donation gap and register as organ and tissue donors.

“We don't know anything about them, but we are forever grateful to them for giving the gift of life," said Michael.

Brittney said, “A loved one is going to live on through someone else, and that's how we were blessed this year that Brayden can live on. We hope he lives a long, healthy life and does amazing things and makes his donor proud of him.”

Brayden will be seven months old next week.

The Urso family says they plan to write a letter to the donor's family in the next year expressing their gratitude. They hope to one day meet and say thank you in person.

