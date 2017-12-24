President Trump slated for Nashville speech in early January

President Donald Trump will be visiting Nashville in early January for a speech during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 99th Annual Convention, according to a news release from the organization.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation is honored to host our nation’s president,” Zippy Duvall said in the release. Duvall is president of the organization.

The convention runs from January 5 through the 10th, but Trump is slated to give a speech Monday, January 8th during the "late morning general session," according to Mace Thornton, the FB's Executive Director of Communication.

The convention will take place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

In the release, Duvall said the president's agenda matches that of FB:

“President Trump is fully aware of the economic difficulties farmers and ranchers have gone through these past few years,” Duvall said. “The economic issues he has outlined, including reform of our nation’s tax and regulatory systems, match many of the issues on Farm Bureau’s agenda.”

Thornton said registration is still open for the speech, but that they are expecting large crowds and will likely have overflow rooms set up with monitors to see the president speak.

