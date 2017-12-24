Search underway for driver who injured Franklin police officer

The Franklin Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit in run that injured a Franklin police officer.

The incident happened Saturday evening on Mallory Lane and West McEwen Drive during a traffic stop. As you can see and hear in the officer's dashboard video attached below, the patrol car was on a traffic stop when a dark Chevrolet sedan scrapes the officer's vehicle.

Police say the officer's door was slightly ajar, and the crash caused the door to slam shut, injuring the officer's leg. The cop had to be taken to the hospital but was later released.

Franklin PD is offering a cash reward for information in this case. Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.