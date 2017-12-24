Pregnant woman shot in leg in East Nashville - WSMV News 4

Pregnant woman shot in leg in East Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Just before 2:00 a.m., metro police officers responded to shooting on South 4th Street in East Nashville.

The victim-- a pregnant woman -- told officers that she and her friend were outside when they heard a gunshot. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police initially thought the victim was hit by a stray bullet, but an investigation found that a shell casing was inside the victim's residence. Police are now interviewing witnesses to get more information on the incident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.