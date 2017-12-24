Pregnant woman shot in leg in East Nashville

Just before 2:00 a.m., metro police officers responded to shooting on South 4th Street in East Nashville.

The victim-- a pregnant woman -- told officers that she and her friend were outside when they heard a gunshot. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police initially thought the victim was hit by a stray bullet, but an investigation found that a shell casing was inside the victim's residence. Police are now interviewing witnesses to get more information on the incident.

