2 killed in Lawrenceburg crash - WSMV News 4

2 killed in Lawrenceburg crash

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol) (Source: Tennessee Highway Patrol)
LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) -

Two people were killed in a two-car crash in Lawrecneburg Saturday night.

It happened on Lawrenceburg Highway at Chapel Road. The roadway was closed as crews worked the scene.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the district attorney's office is involved in the investigation.

No other details were immediately released. 

