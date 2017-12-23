DC appeals court denies stay of transgender military ban

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House has lost another attempt to put a hold on a requirement that it allow transgender people to enlist in the military starting on Jan. 1.
A decision by the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is the latest court decision to go against the White House, meaning the issue may end up before the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump tweeted in July that the federal government "will not accept or allow" transgender individuals to serve "in any capacity" in the military. That would reverse a 2016 policy change under President Barack Obama allowing transgender people to serve openly.
Trump later formally directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military, and he gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis six months to come up with a policy on how to deal with those currently serving.
Several legal challenges to that proposed ban are ongoing. The Pentagon has said the enlistment of transgender recruits will start Jan. 1 and go on amid the legal battles.
At least four federal judges have refused to allow the ban to go into effect, including U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal in California. On Friday, Bernal rejected an administration request to throw out a lawsuit asking for the ban to be voided and issued a preliminary injunction against the ban going into effect.
The Justice Department has asked federal appeals courts to intervene and put the Jan. 1 requirement on hold.
The D.C.-based appeals court and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, both turned away the administration's request.
Administration officials "have not shown a strong likelihood that they will succeed on the merits of their challenge to the district court's order," the judges on the D.C. appeals court panel said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Franklin Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit in run that injured a Franklin police officer.More >>
The Franklin Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit in run that injured a Franklin police officer.More >>
Just before 2:00 a.m., metro police officers responded to shooting on South 4th Street in East Nashville. The victim-- a pregnant woman -- told officers that she and her friend were outside when they heard a gunshot. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Just before 2:00 a.m., metro police officers responded to shooting on South 4th Street in East Nashville. The victim-- a pregnant woman -- told officers that she and her friend were outside when they heard a gunshot. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.More >>
Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored during the shootout, Ben Bishop had 29 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday night.More >>
Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored during the shootout, Ben Bishop had 29 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday night.More >>
It happened on Lawrenceburg Highway at Chapel Road.More >>
It happened on Lawrenceburg Highway at Chapel Road.More >>
Each day, more than 100 Americans are killed by opioids. Now, Nashville’s Metro government and Davidson County have filed a lawsuit against the distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.More >>
Each day, more than 100 Americans are killed by opioids. Now, Nashville’s Metro government and Davidson County have filed a lawsuit against the distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.More >>
The tree toppled early in the morning, tearing out of its base and losing some of its lights in the process.More >>
The tree toppled early in the morning, tearing out of its base and losing some of its lights in the process.More >>
Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help.More >>
Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help.More >>
The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.More >>
The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.More >>
A flight from Nashville to Tampa, FL, had to be diverted to Birmingham, AL, because of an unruly passenger.More >>
A flight from Nashville to Tampa, FL, had to be diverted to Birmingham, AL, because of an unruly passenger.More >>
A new law will change who enforces marijuana laws in Tennessee.More >>
A new law will change who enforces marijuana laws in Tennessee.More >>