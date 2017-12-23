Franklin police arrest man accused of zip-tying, assaulting woman

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The Franklin Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit in run that injured a Franklin police officer.
Just before 2:00 a.m., metro police officers responded to shooting on South 4th Street in East Nashville. The victim-- a pregnant woman -- told officers that she and her friend were outside when they heard a gunshot. The victim was hit in the leg and taken to Vanderbilt with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin scored during the shootout, Ben Bishop had 29 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Saturday night.
Each day, more than 100 Americans are killed by opioids. Now, Nashville's Metro government and Davidson County have filed a lawsuit against the distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
The tree toppled early in the morning, tearing out of its base and losing some of its lights in the process.
Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help.
The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.
A flight from Nashville to Tampa, FL, had to be diverted to Birmingham, AL, because of an unruly passenger.
When deciding to tip - consider the relationship you have with the service provider and how long you've worked with them before determining if you should tip or gift.
2017 has brought us a lot, including a list of the most hated words of the year.
A flight from Nashville to Tampa, FL, had to be diverted to Birmingham, AL, because of an unruly passenger.
The Franklin Police Department is searching for a driver involved in a hit in run that injured a Franklin police officer.
An elderly couple who was arrested in Nebraska with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck told officers that the drugs were meant to be Christmas presents.
Each day, more than 100 Americans are killed by opioids. Now, Nashville's Metro government and Davidson County have filed a lawsuit against the distributors and manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
"If that same gene (intelligence) is inherited from the father, it is deactivated," Psychology Spot's report stated. "Obviously, other genes work the opposite, are activated only if they come from the father."
Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help.
