Franklin police arrest man accused of zip-tying, assaulting woman

Franklin police rescued a woman who had been zip-tied, assaulted, and was being held captive early Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help.

When they arrived to the scene, police reportedly found Randall Murphy, 29, holding down the woman in the parking lot.

When they ordered him to get off her, they saw that her hands were restrained with zip ties.

Officers also say the woman was so badly injured that she needed surgery.

Concerned citizens tried to stop Murphy before police arrived, but hr reportedly told them he was an officer, which he is not.

Murphy was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal impersonation. He is being held on $528,000 bond.

The victim, who has been involved in past relationships with Murphy, is recovering in a hospital.