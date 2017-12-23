Franklin police arrest man accused of zip-tying, assaulting woma - WSMV News 4

Franklin police arrest man accused of zip-tying, assaulting woman

Posted: Updated:
Randall Murphy (Source: Franklin Police Department) Randall Murphy (Source: Franklin Police Department)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

Franklin police rescued a woman who had been zip-tied, assaulted, and was being held captive early Saturday morning. 

Authorities were called to the Laurelwood Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m. after residents woke up to hear a woman screaming for help. 

When they arrived to the scene, police reportedly found Randall Murphy, 29, holding down the woman in the parking lot.

When they ordered him to get off her, they saw that her hands were restrained with zip ties.

Officers also say the woman was so badly injured that she needed surgery.

Concerned citizens tried to stop Murphy before police arrived, but hr reportedly told them he was an officer, which he is not.

Murphy was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, and criminal impersonation. He is being held on $528,000 bond.

The victim, who has been involved in past relationships with Murphy, is recovering in a hospital. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.