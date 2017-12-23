Storm topples Nashville's Christmas tree

The wind and rain got the best of the Christmas tree in Public Square.

The tree toppled early Saturday morning, tearing out of its base and losing some of its lights in the process.

An employee with Metro Nashville Public Works told News 4 that the process of putting the tree back up is an arduous one, and probably wouldn't be finished before Christmas.

So, the city chose to place it in the chipper instead.

Later in the day, Mayor Megan Barry tweeted about the incident, reminding residents that there is also a Christmas tree at Centennial Park.

While we couldn’t save the Christmas Tree at the Metro Courthouse, there is another beautifully decorated Christmas Tree at Centennial Park - also donated by the Jenkins family. — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) December 23, 2017

