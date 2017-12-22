Flight from Nashville to Tampa diverted after passenger assault flight attendant

A flight from Nashville to Tampa, FL, had to be diverted to Birmingham, AL, because of an unruly passenger.

Birmingham police said the passenger assaulted a flight attendant. That passenger was subdued and restrained by other passengers.

The flight attendant was not injured.

Southwest Airlines officials said once the plane landed, the passenger was taken off the plane by law enforcement.

Police said the passenger was highly intoxicated and charges are pending.

The plane left and arrived in Tampa an hour behind schedule.

