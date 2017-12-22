Vanderbilt's 3-point barrage too much for Alcorn State - WSMV News 4

Vanderbilt's 3-point barrage too much for Alcorn State

By CHIP CIRILLO
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jeff Roberson scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Vanderbilt won its final tune-up before Southeastern Conference play with a 92-51 rout of Alcorn State on Friday night.

Roberson became the third Vanderbilt senior to surpass 1,000 career points, joining Riley LaChance and Matthew Fisher-Davis. The F-Troop of Butch Feher, Joe Ford and Jeff Fosnes (1976) is the only other Commodore class to accomplish that feat.

Roberson became the 48th Commodore to reach the milestone on a layup with 2:58 left in the first half.

Vanderbilt (5-7) set a season high for 3-pointers for the second straight game by going 17 for 35 from beyond the arc. The Commodores finished two short of tying the school record of 19 3-pointers set in a win over High Point last season.

Vanderbilt made 12 shots from 3-point range in Wednesday's win over Houston Baptist.

LaChance added 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Fisher-Davis, who made three 3-pointers, scored 15. Freshman Saben Lee added 10.

Vanderbilt set the tone early by taking a 12-0 lead, including 3-pointers on the game's first three baskets.

Vanderbilt shot 56 percent from the floor in the first 20 minutes, including 11 3-pointers, to grab a 52-24 halftime lead.

The Commodores outscored the Braves 17-0 in points off turnovers during the first half.

A.J. Mosby led Alcorn State (4-9) with 11 points and Troymain Crosby added 10, but the Braves fell to 0-8 on the road.

Alcorn State lost senior Reginal Johnson, the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, to a broken leg in a loss at Tulane on Nov. 29.

The 6-foot-5 forward is expected to miss the rest of the season after leading the Braves in scoring last year with 15.6 points per game off the bench.

Alcorn State is a familiar college to football fans in Nashville because it produced former Titans quarterback Steve McNair.

BIG PICTURE

Alcorn State: Mosby and Crosby were the only Braves in double figures as Alcorn State shot 33 percent from the field. Alcorn State got outscored 27-9 in points off turnovers.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores sizzled from 3-point range and dominated this game from the opening tip-off. Vanderbilt made 12 steals and Alcorn State had just one. Vanderbilt shared the ball well with 23 assists, posting a season high in points.

UP NEXT

Alcorn State visits Prairie View A&M in its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Jan. 1.

Vanderbilt visits Florida for its Southeastern Conference opener on Dec. 30. The four teams that beat Florida boast a combined winning percentage of .894.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

