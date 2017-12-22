Mt. Juliet teen behind discovery new iPhones are slower

Apple is in hot water after it confirmed it slows down iPhones on purpose.

The Reddit user behind a viral post that exposed the international tech giant is a 17-year-old from Mt. Juliet.

Tyler Barney taught himself how to take apart his iPhone after he noticed his newer model was slower than his brother’s old one. He tried replacing that battery, and it worked.

“Just to make sure it wasn't placebo I ran some tests with the old battery and the new battery, and the old battery was about half as fast as the new battery,” he said.

After some experimentation, Barney discovered the recent iOS update that keeps the iPhone from shutting down comes at a cost. He found, and Apple confirms, that battery technology can no longer keep up, so the phones must slow down.

“It's just outdated at this point,” he explained. “Our phones are becoming as fast as our computers, if not faster, and we need a power source to continue to provide for that.”

Now, a class-action lawsuit has been filed, alleging Apple withheld information to sell more phones. Barney said that wasn’t the point of his post.

“I posted it there to try and help people out,” he said.

Barney’s mother said she’s glad what their family refers to as his “Midas touch for electronics” is touching others.

“I think any time you come from that place inside of yourself where you're trying to help other people and you're sharing your gift amazing, things can happen,” she said. “And I'm really proud of him for that too.”

Barney admitted he does wish Apple had shared what he considers an inevitable side effect with its users, but the discovery didn’t dull his admiration for the tech giant.

“I'm still very much a fan of Apple,” he said.

The teen also provides a solution in his Reddit post. He says all you have to do is replace the battery with a new one that you can find several places online. But if you get it replaced by anyone other than Apple, your warranty will be voided. Tyler added that if you choose to replace the battery yourself, to avoid generic brands.

