Nine graduate from Nashville Rescue Mission's Life Recovery Program

Graduation from the Life Recovery Program marks a new chapter for its participants. (WSMV)

Just in time for the holiday season, nine people working with the Nashville Rescue Mission have graduated from their Life Recovery Program.

Each graduate is required to go through months of recovery.

With that, the Rescue Mission offers whatever the participants need, from getting a high school education to mending relationships with family members.

Those behind the scenes say it’s what each graduate needs to do to achieve their potential.

“What we do here is much along the lines of redemption and looking at someone and saying, ‘You are loved, you have value,’” said Cheryl Noe with the Rescue Mission. “We want to walk with you and help you achieve what you were born to be.”

The Mission serves as many as 1,000 people per night. Those looking to help can make a donation through their website.

