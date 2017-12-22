Police warn holiday travelers about dangerous road conditions

A record number of people are planning to travel for the holidays this weekend.

A record number of people are planning to travel for the holidays this weekend.

Millions of Tennesseans will travel this Christmas holiday weekend, and with heavy rains in the area, emergency responders are preparing for crashes.

"It's still unbelievable. It's still hard to take it all in that we won't see them again," Tina House said.

House is the cousin of Samarra Cauthen and Randre Armstead, who died last Friday leaving three young children without parents just two weeks before Christmas.

"This is something that you are going to always think of during this time of year. That's the worst thing when you lose a loved one during holiday time," House said.

The Tennessee couple was driving on the highway when their car swerved into the opposite lane hitting a truck and another car.

With millions expected to hit the road this weekend for the holidays, police are worried. They don't want what happened to Cauthen and Armstead to happen to anyone else.

"It's terrible, and more oftentimes than not, it's preventable,” said Sgt. Bob Sheffield with Metro police. “And that's the saddest part is that all crashes, more oftentimes than not, can be prevented.”

According to AAA, 2.5 million Tennesseans will be traveling 50 miles or more this holiday weekend. Of those, 2.4 million will travel by car. That’s 3.1 percent more than last year.

"People are in a hurry to get where they want to be, when they want to be there, and unfortunately, the traffic volume doesn't allow for that," Sheffield said.

Police suggest leaving early so you're not in a hurry. They said be extra aware of your surroundings.

"You obey the speed limit laws. You keep your distance from other vehicles. You stay vigilant for other vehicles. You wear your seat belt. You don't drive impaired," Sheffield said.

Lastly, police said, put the smart phones down.

"It can wait. You know, a text message or an email, they can wait. And it's definitely not worth your life or somebody else's," Sheffield said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.