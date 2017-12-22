Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff

A man free on bond in a murder case was arrested after a standoff on Friday afternoon.

Brian Williams was arrested at Cheatham Place Apartments on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard after the standoff that lasted three and a half hours.

Police said Williams committed felony assault against his girlfriend earlier in the day.

At the time of the alleged assault, Williams was free on bond in a first-degree murder case. He is charged in the death of Henry Arthur Wilson III, who was shot in the parking lot of the Park at Hillside Apartments on Hillside Avenue in September.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.