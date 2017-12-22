Titans ready for playoff push

Two 10-win teams, the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars, stand in front of the Titans and their playoff push.

But head coach Mike Mularkey says he doesn't believe the Titans feel a sense of pressure when it comes to Tennessee trying to make the playoffs for the first time in almost a decade.

Instead the Titans will look to lean on their experience from last year's meaningful football in December, and their 9-1 record in their last 10 home games to help them this Sunday.

"We've been in this position before a year ago to this date," linebacker Derrick Morgan said. "It's one of those things we are very aware of. I think the difference between this year and last year is this team has more of a chip on its shoulder."

"I think we've been really successful at home the past two years,” offensive lineman Ben Jones added. “Everything helps and we have great fans here. I just hope they come out this week."

With a Titans win over the Rams, combined with losses by the Bills and Ravens this Sunday, Tennessee will secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2008.

