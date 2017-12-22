Big Joe's history lesson the Titans-Rams matchup

Did you know that since their meeting in Super Bowl XXXIV, the Rams and the Titans have only met three times?

It seems way more than that because every year, we see that final play of the Super Bowl with Kevin Dyson being tackled by Mike Jones at the one yard line.

The last time the Rams came to Nashville – they were the St. Louis Rams then – they lost to the Titans 47-7 when the Titans recorded their fifth-largest margin of victory in franchise history.

The one game Titans fans will remember though, was the first year the team played the Rams at Adelphia Coliseum, which was back in 1999. The Rams were the hottest team in the NFL, coming in at 6-0 and led by a quarterback no one knew much about, Kurt Warner.

The Titans had a rookie defensive end that people and teams were getting to know quite well, Jevon Kearse. Kearse absolutely wreaked havoc in that game and the Rams left tackle that day, Fred Miller, had six false start penalties.

Miller would sign with the Titans in 2000 and would continue his false start ways in games, and was given the nickname, "Drive Killer Miller."

To this day, that was the loudest I have ever heard Nissan Stadium.

Fast forward to 2017 and Week 16 of the NFL season and the most surprising team in the NFL, just like 1999, the Rams, are coming to Music City. They are 10-4 and can beat you throwing, running and with a defense that is just dominating teams.

This is a true must-win for the Titans who sit at 8-6 and are still in the playoff chase in the AFC, but a loss would be crushing to their postseason hopes. And just like in 1999, the Titans are playing great at home. They have won nine of their last 10 in their house and the crowds have been loud and fantastic, yes, similar to 1999.

History has a funny way of repeating itself, and Titans fans are certainly hoping for that. Rams fans would also like history to repeat itself as well. Remember the first paragraph? Yes, they won the Super Bowl that year.

I will say the Titans franchise has done one consistent thing through the years, in my opinion. They lose games they are supposed to win, and they win games they are supposed to lose. Rams are favored by 6 on Sunday, so…

