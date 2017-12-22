Animal shelters team up for adoption drive - WSMV News 4

Animal shelters team up for adoption drive

Animal shelters in Nashville and Middle Tennessee are teaming up to find forever homes for animals this holiday season.

Metro Animal Care and Control, Nashville Humane Association and Williamson County Animal Center are offering discount adoptions as part of a clear the shelter drive.

The adoption drive began Friday and continues through Saturday. All adult cats and dogs are $25.

