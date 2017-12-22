Fannie Battle shows off new renovations

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children was selected to receive the complimentary renovations. (WSMV)

An organization serving the children of Nashville for more than a century unveiled its newest resource on Thursday.

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children showed off its newly renovated lobby and hallway space.

It was built to show the history of the home that started by taking care of children who roamed the streets while their parents were at work. It eventually evolved into a low cost daycare service.

“We worked specifically in the lobby to highlight the mission statement, show the timeline of the organization itself, without doing major construction. So this was a facelift using existing materials that give it a modern feel but make it fun for the kids,” said Todd Cyphers with Advent, a Nashville design firm.

Fannie Battle was selected from several organizations to receive the complimentary renovations.

