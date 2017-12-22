Bellevue farm closes early for rain, offers free Christmas trees to needy families

Fresh and Local, an urban farm located in Bellevue is closing up shop early for Christmas because of heavy rain heading for Middle Tennessee.

With a few Christmas trees leftover and a lot of giving spirit, they made a call on social media offering leftover trees to locals in need.

For those that can afford them, they are sell trees for $20 and wreaths for $5.

If you weren't able to afford a tree this year, they say you can simply stop by and take one. They even left string for people to tie down the trees for safe transport.

Fresh and Local is located at the Highway 70/Charlotte Pike split in Bellevue.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.