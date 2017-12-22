Record amount of travelers expected during holiday season

Millions of Tennesseans will travel this Christmas holiday weekend, and with heavy rains in the area, emergency responders are preparing for crashes.

Small lines awaited fliers at Nashville International Airport on the Friday morning before Christmas. (WSMV)

A record number of people are planning to travel for the holidays this weekend.

At Nashville International Airport, lines are moving pretty fast on Friday morning, taking about 10 minutes to get through the security checkpoints.

That could change throughout the day, so make sure you allow yourself extra time.

Airport officials suggest arriving at least 45 minutes earlier than normal.

New this year, TSA is requiring any electronic device larger than a cellphone to be removed from your carry-on when you go through security.

Local travelers said they were caught off guard when they got to the airport.

“I was just surprised because there weren’t as many people. I was surprised there were a lot more people getting picked up too,” said Hendersonville’s Levi Snider, who is traveling to Virginia.

Some flights have been delayed on Friday morning because of weather.

Click here to check the status of your flight before heading to the airport.

If you’re driving for the holidays, check the status of Tennessee highways here.

