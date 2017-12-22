Pedestrian struck, killed on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Lebanon Pike near Central Pike on Thursday night.

Police said the pedestrian was either sitting or attempting to stand up in the left lane of traffic of Lebanon Pike at 8:15 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck driven by Roger Hanson, 69, 9f Nashville.

Hanson told police he did not see the pedestrian until seconds before he hit him and could not avoid striking him. Police said the area of the accident was not well lit.

Police said the pedestrian had a bicycle. Witnesses told police that they saw the pedestrian standing in the left travel lane trying to pick up the bike when he fell over. He was hit shortly after that.

Police do not anticipate any charges being filed against Hanson.

The pedestrian was not carrying identification and his name is not yet known.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.