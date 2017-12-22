Argument outside restaurant leads to shooting

One person was shot in the parking lot of Betty Lou's Restaurant and Lounge on Smith Springs Road. (WSMV)

One person was shot after an argument outside a restaurant in the Priest Lake area of southeast Davidson County.

An argument began in the parking lot of Betty Lou’s Restaurant and Lounge, 2819 Smith Springs Road, between the victim and suspect. The suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene.

Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.