Suspect in custody, another sought after Gallatin clerk shot

One suspect is in custody and another is being sought after a clerk was shot at Fann’s Market on Hartsville Pike in Gallatin Wednesday night.

Gallatin police and the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office are currently in the Hull Circle and East Broadway area searching for a Hispanic male. They say one other suspect is in custody.

The suspects should be considered armed. Police are asking people in the area to lock their doors and report any suspicious persons to Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313.

According to authorities, the suspects shot the clerk during a robbery at the store. The clerk suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened after the sheriff's office received a call about a suspicious vehicle. The found the vehicle and pursued it before it crashed. They arrested the driver and the other suspect took off on foot.

One of the suspects was wearing jeans and a gray hoodie.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.