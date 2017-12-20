Titans cornerback misses practice, backup hurts hamstring - WSMV News 4

Titans cornerback misses practice, backup hurts hamstring

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan missed practice as he heals from an ankle injury that knocked him out of the Titans' previous game, and backup cornerback LeShaun Sims hurt a hamstring, needing an MRI.

Coach Mike Mularkey said Wednesday that Ryan, who left last week's 25-23 loss to San Francisco in the second quarter, remains day to day along with defensive lineman Karl Klug with an injured groin.

Sims injured a hamstring during practice Wednesday. Mularkey says the Titans (8-6) will know more after the MRI and plan accordingly. The Titans host the Los Angeles Rams (10-4) and an offense tied for the NFL's highest-scoring unit Sunday.

Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who has missed the past two games with an injured knee, was limited at practice.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.