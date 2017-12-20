Vanderbilt ends skid with win over Houston Baptist

By CHIP CIRILLO

Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Matthew Fisher-Davis scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Vanderbilt ended a three-game losing streak with an 81-48 win over Houston Baptist on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt's Jeff Roberson added to his Southeastern Conference lead with his sixth double-double, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Maxwell Evans scored a career-high 14 points, including a dunk at the end, and Riley LaChance added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, for the Commodores (4-7).

It was a much-needed win for Vanderbilt, which had lost six of its previous seven.

The Commodores hit 12 of 30 from 3-point range while Houston Baptist went 1 for 18.

Houston Baptist (4-9) fell to 0-8 on the road after and shot just 26 percent (16 of 61) from the field.

Ian DuBose led the Huskies with a career-high 20 points, on 6-of-10 shooting, in the first-ever meeting between the schools.

Houston Baptist's David Caraher and Tim Myles both left the court due to injuries with 10:46 left. Caraher limped off, favoring his right leg, and Myles was carried off-court by several teammates.

Vanderbilt seized a 34-17 halftime lead after Houston Baptist missed 22 of its first 28 shots from the field.

The Huskies finished a tough three-day stretch that included a 107-62 loss at second-ranked Michigan State on Monday.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies struggled offensively as Jalon Gates missed nine off 11 shots from the field and Caraher hit just 3 of 12. Even the foul shots wouldn't fall as Houston Baptist missed 11 of 26

Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt needed a taste of success with its SEC opener at Florida just 10 days away.

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist visits Lamar (8-3) in its Southland Conference opener on Dec. 28.

Vanderbilt hosts Alcorn State (4-8) on Friday in its final tune-up before SEC play. Alcorn State opened its season with a 99-59 loss against another SEC team, LSU.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.