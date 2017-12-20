2 charged with murder in shooting at north Nashville apartments

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting in north Nashville on May 11.

Taurus Williams, 21, and Roddarrius Jenkins, 24, are both charged in the shooting death of James Welch, 22, at the Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

Williams was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Jenkins was already in custody in Kentucky and will be returned to Nashville in the future.

Investigators say robbery was the motive in Welch’s murder.

Jenkins, a convicted felon, was found guilty of robbery in 2015. He received a five-year sentence.

