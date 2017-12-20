Teachers knew local 'The Voice' winner Chloe Kohanski was set for big things

Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Chloe Kohanski is the winner of this season of "The Voice." (Source: twitter.com/nbcthevoice)

A Middle Tennessean is the new winner of "The Voice." Chloe Kohanski took the title Tuesday night after rocking the stage all season.

In one of her final performances on "The Voice" stage, she belted out "White Wedding" with rock icon Billy Idol. Where does the road start to a moment this big? In this case, it all started in part at Donelson Christian Academy.

"She came as a freshman to our school, and she came with that set of pipes," said choral director Missy Cook.

Cook played back a video from one of the academy's concerts. Kohanski took the stage for a solo of "Rolling in the Deep". Cook knew there was something special about this student.

"Definitely from the first time I heard her sing, I knew she had that distinct voice that sounds different from anybody else," she said. "That tone quality separates her. If there was ever going to be someone who was going to make it in the music industry, it would be Chloe. She has that distinct voice. I hope she takes the music industry by storm. We are so proud of her and could not be more excited for her."

Kohanski was class of 2012 at DCA. When competition started on "The Voice," DCA was there to root her on, sending a school wide video encouraging her. Included in that support group was her senior adviser Lori Gribble.

"Being a product of the '80s, I just absolutely fell in love with what she was singing," she said. "I thought it was amazing what she's doing with these songs."

For that DCA family, Tuesday night's win was a big moment.

"I shouted, 'Yes!" Gribble laughed. "I teared up, and I kept thinking, 'why am I crying?' Regardless of the outcome, her future was set."

On one of those old DCA production playbills hanging around the music room, there's a little message from years ago to Cook; "Thank you for all that you've done. Chloe K."

Now, both Cook and Gribble have messages to send back.

"Make us proud," Cook said. "I know you will."

"We are so proud of you," Gribble added. "It has been amazing to watch you on your journey. Just enjoy every minute of it."

