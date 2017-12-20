Apartment maintenance worker in Smyrna charged with sexual battery

Raymond Newberry is being held in the Rutherford County Detention Center. (Source: Smyrna Police Department)

A man in Smyrna was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting two women when he was at their apartments for maintenance work.

Smyrna Police arrested Raymond Newberry after two women filed reports claiming he sexually assaulted them.

Newberry, a maintenance worker for two separate apartment complexes, allegedly assaulted the women after he came into their apartments for general repairs and inspections.

Police say any other potential victims who would like to prosecute should contact Det. Toni Harris at 615-267-5445.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.