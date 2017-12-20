Man and woman steal ATM from St. Thomas West

Police say the man was wearing a black leather jacket and gray knit cap. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

This man was caught on camera before taking the ATM from the hospital. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man used a dolly to wheel out the ATM and then load it into this car. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The man and woman took off with the ATM in this silver hatchback. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are looking for the man and woman who stole an ATM machine from St. Thomas West Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the man used a traffic cone to prop open a door before putting the ATM on a dolly.

He then rolled the ATM out to his silver 90s model Honda Civic hatchback, where a female passenger was waiting.

Both suspects are white. The man is described to be in his 30s with brown hair, a beard and a mustache. He wore a black leather jacket and a gray knit cap.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

