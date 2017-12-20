Man and woman steal ATM from St. Thomas West - WSMV News 4

Man and woman steal ATM from St. Thomas West

Metro Police are looking for the man and woman who stole an ATM machine from St. Thomas West Hospital Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the man used a traffic cone to prop open a door before putting the ATM on a dolly.

He then rolled the ATM out to his silver 90s model Honda Civic hatchback, where a female passenger was waiting.

Both suspects are white. The man is described to be in his 30s with brown hair, a beard and a mustache. He wore a black leather jacket and a gray knit cap.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

