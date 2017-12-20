Dogs tangling with bicyclists across the Midstate

Bicyclists across Middle Tennessee have reported dangerous encounters with dogs.

Video show cyclists riding when suddenly dogs run up to them. In some cases, the dogs are knocking people off their bikes.

One man told News 4 he was nearly killed while riding his bike when a dog ran out in front of him.

“The next thing I know, I have a dog coming at me wide open from the yard,” Cayce Tiesler said.

Tiesler was knocked off his bike by a dog in Dickson County back in May of this year.

“I’m probably going 20 to 25 mph. The dog is my same speed, and before I know it, the dog is underneath me,” he said.

Tiesler ended up in the trauma unit for three days with a broken neck and back. Seven months later, he is back on the bike.

“Every time I enter into a cycling group conversation, usually the dog story comes out," Tiesler said.

Tiesler was out riding with friends just this past week, when once again a dog started chasing the cyclists.

“There was six or seven of us. We just had a dog that came out of the yard out of nowhere, half of us were ahead of him, half of us were behind him,” he recalled. “It seems like it's very common, very common where I ride, loose dogs coming out of the yards.”

Metro Animal Control says they prioritize these calls. Dog owners can be cited, and face more than just court costs.

Metro Animal Control says each case is different. However, if a dog owner has multiple citations and court orders already against them, animal control will work with their legal department to determine the next course of action.

Tiesler said he just wants pet owners to keep their dogs at bay.

“We just would like to return back to our families, back to our people that we love,” he said.

