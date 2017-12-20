Pediatrician explains what's going around as local schools close due to illness

Giles and Trigg Co. Schools both closed in the final weeks of December due to illness among students.

Trigg County Primary School posted the update to the school's Facebook page.

Tuesday was going to be the school district's last day before break. Students will return to class on Jan. 3.

News 4 spoke to TriStar Centennial Pediatric ER's Dr. Kimberly Naftel, who says they are seeing a large number of young patients with the flu as well as several other contagious viruses.

"You can actually be contagious even a day prior to the symptoms starting." Dr. Naftel explained, "so actually they're both very contagious, viruses and influenza."

Naftel says the flu and other viruses are easily confusable.

"The pattern in which they spread is very similar as well," said Naftel. "They're both respiratory viruses."

If you or your child has a fever or shows any symptoms of being sick, doctors ask you to please stay at home.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.