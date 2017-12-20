Dan Thomas's Carrot-Pecan Ice Cream Cake

Carrot-Pecan Ice Cream Cake (from Better Homes and Gardens)

Ingredients

Butter for pans

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

1½ cups grated carrot

½ cup coarsely chopped pecans

½ cup shredded coconut

¼ cup plump dried cranberries or raisins (if dried, place in a bowl and cover with hot tap water, soak for 5 minutes, drain and pat dry)

1 cup sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

3 pints ice cream, softened (vanilla or favorite flavor)

toasted nuts and coconut for topping, optional

Steps

Position racks to divide oven into thirds; preheat to 325°. Butter three 9x2 inch round cake pans. Line with parchment paper, flour and shake out excess.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.

In a large bowl, stir together carrot, pecans, coconut and cranberries.

In a large bowl, beat sugar and oil on medium until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each, until batter is smooth. Reduce speed, add flour mixture, beating until just combined. Gently fold in carrot mixture. Divide batter among baking pans.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes until tester comes out clean, rotating pans top to bottom and front to back after 18 minutes. Cool pans on rack 5 minutes. Unmold cakes, remove parchment paper and cool top side up.

Line a 9-inch springform pan with plastic wrap. Add one cake layer, top side up. Using back of spoon, cover cake with 1 pint ice cream. Repeat with second layer, top side down. Repeat with third layer, top side up. Top with optional toppings, if desired. Freeze at least 6 hours before serving.

Notes

Make ahead: The cake may be frozen up to 2 months.