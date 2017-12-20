Sarah-Jane Bedwell's POM Wonderful Party Punch

POM Wonderful Party Punch
Ingredients:
2 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice, chilled
2 cups freshly squeezed Halos (mandarin orange) or orange juice, chilled
2 tsp. freshly grated ginger
2 cups sparkling water, chilled
2 Halos (mandarin oranges), thinly sliced and frozen
8 small sprigs fresh rosemary
Directions:
Add the pomegranate juice, mandarin orange juice, and ginger to a pitcher and stir to combine. Slowly add the sparkling water and gently stir. Pour into 8 punch glasses, top with the frozen Halos slices and rosemary sprigs and serve.
Website: www.sarahjanebedwell.com