Sarah-Jane Bedwell's POM Wonderful Party Punch

POM Wonderful Party Punch

Ingredients:

2 cups POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate juice, chilled

2 cups freshly squeezed Halos (mandarin orange) or orange juice, chilled

2 tsp. freshly grated ginger

2 cups sparkling water, chilled

2 Halos (mandarin oranges), thinly sliced and frozen

8 small sprigs fresh rosemary

Directions:

Add the pomegranate juice, mandarin orange juice, and ginger to a pitcher and stir to combine. Slowly add the sparkling water and gently stir. Pour into 8 punch glasses, top with the frozen Halos slices and rosemary sprigs and serve.

Website: www.sarahjanebedwell.com