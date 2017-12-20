Report: Inadequate warning by park officials in Smokies fire

Giles and Trigg Co. Schools both closed in the final weeks of December due to illness among students.More >>
The man wanted in the robbery of a Hendersonville bank on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Georgia.More >>
The Justice A.A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville is no longer on lockdown, according to police.More >>
A report says insufficient warning by Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials contributed to dramatically less time to evacuate during a deadly Tennessee wildfire in November 2016.More >>
A top Republican strategist says a 308-vote victory in a heavily GOP state Senate district should serve as a wakeup call for the state party.More >>
An Alabama inmate who escaped for the second time this year while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of a police officer has been captured in Tennessee.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam exonerated a man who was falsely imprisoned for 31 years on a charge of rape and burglary, according to a statement from the Governor’s office.More >>
A man was killed on Tuesday night in an attempted robbery near the Dollar General Market on Nolensville Pike, according to police.More >>
The Brentwood Police Department has determined that no criminal charges will be pursued into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Brentwood Academy student, according to a news release.More >>
