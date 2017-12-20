Man killed in robbery attempt in south Nashville

Gov. Bill Haslam exonerated a man who was falsely imprisoned for 31 years on a charge of rape and burglary, according to a statement from the Governor’s office.More >>
Gov. Bill Haslam exonerated a man who was falsely imprisoned for 31 years on a charge of rape and burglary, according to a statement from the Governor’s office.More >>
A man was killed on Tuesday night in an attempted robbery near the Dollar General Market on Nolensville Pike, according to police.More >>
A man was killed on Tuesday night in an attempted robbery near the Dollar General Market on Nolensville Pike, according to police.More >>
The Justice A.A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville is no longer on lockdown, according to police.More >>
The Justice A.A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville is no longer on lockdown, according to police.More >>
The Brentwood Police Department has determined that no criminal charges will be pursued into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Brentwood Academy student, according to a news release.More >>
The Brentwood Police Department has determined that no criminal charges will be pursued into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Brentwood Academy student, according to a news release.More >>
The man wanted in the robbery of a Hendersonville bank on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Georgia.More >>
The man wanted in the robbery of a Hendersonville bank on Dec. 6 has been arrested in Georgia.More >>
A hearing for former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason has been rescheduled.More >>
A hearing for former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason has been rescheduled.More >>
Police arrested three suspects believed to have stolen numerous packages from some front porches in La Vergne and the surrounding area.More >>
Police arrested three suspects believed to have stolen numerous packages from some front porches in La Vergne and the surrounding area.More >>
Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.More >>
Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.More >>
Nashville is expected to be awarded a Major League Soccer team on Wednesday.More >>
Nashville is expected to be awarded a Major League Soccer team on Wednesday.More >>
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >>
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >>
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
A Louisiana veterinarian was arrested on suspicion of killing her neighbor’s dog because of constant barking, police said.More >>
A Louisiana veterinarian was arrested on suspicion of killing her neighbor’s dog because of constant barking, police said.More >>
Burglars crashed their car into the front of a Belle Meade market early Wednesday morning.More >>
Burglars crashed their car into the front of a Belle Meade market early Wednesday morning.More >>
Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.More >>
Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.More >>
Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>