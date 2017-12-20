Man killed in robbery attempt in south Nashville - WSMV News 4

Man killed in robbery attempt in south Nashville

A man was killed on Tuesday night in an attempted robbery near the Dollar General Market on Nolensville Pike, according to police.

Police said Atanacio Comacho-Cedillo, 52, had left his nearby apartment and was walking on Hickoryview Drive toward Nolensville Pike when he was confronted by two people who had gotten out of car parked in the side rear parking lot of Dollar General in the 5400 block of Nolensville Pike.

During the confrontation, police said Comacho-Cedillo was shot. The victim’s wallet and cellphone were found on him, suggesting the murder suspects didn’t get anything from him.

Anyone with information about the two people who may have killed Comacho-Cedillo should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

