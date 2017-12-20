Police: No criminal charges to be filed in alleged sexual assault at Brentwood Academy

The Brentwood Police Department has determined that no criminal charges will be pursued into the alleged sexual assault of a juvenile Brentwood Academy student, according to a news release.

Following numerous interviews with students, school staff and parents, the department’s Child Protective Investigative Team concluded no criminal charges will be pursued. In addition, no criminal wrongdoing on the part of Brentwood Academy staff was discovered.

Brentwood Academy issued a statement on Wednesday about the police department's findings.

The independent investigation report released by the Brentwood Police Department speaks for itself.

RELATED CONTENT: Social media posts may shed light on Brentwood Academy rape case | Officials say education, training needed to combat abuse in schools | Attorney discusses Brentwood Academy rape case | Judge in Brentwood Academy case declines to hold family attorney in contempt

A lawsuit filed about the incident was dismissed last week by a Williamson County judge.

According to the lawsuit, it was alleged that a 12-year-old boy was being sexually assaulted by older boys at the school in 2015. The lawsuit claimed school officials knew about the activity and did nothing.

The mother of the alleged victim said she went to counselors, teachers and the headmaster, but they all downplayed the incident, according to the lawsuit.

Five members of the school’s staff – Headmaster Curt Masters, Nancy Brasher, director of middle school, Lyle Husband, assistant basketball coach, Mike Vazques, sixth-grade basketball coach, and Buddy Alexander, middle school athletics director – were named in the lawsuit, which was dismissed.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.