All clear issued for judicial building placed on lockdown

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Justice A.A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville is no longer on lockdown, according to police.

Authorities placed the building on lockdown just after 10 a.m. after a suspicious package was found.

A HAZMAT team has been dispatched to the area.

