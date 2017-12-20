3 arrested for taking packages from front porches

Nathan Meador was arrested by La Vergne Police on theft charges last weekend. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Derek Leonard was arrested by La Vergne Police on theft charges last weekend. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Amber Branum was arrested by La Vergne Police on theft charges last weekend. (Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

Police arrested three suspects believed to have stolen numerous packages from some front porches in La Vergne and the surrounding area.

Police said an alert citizen saw two people steal a package off a neighbor’s front porch. Police located the suspect’s vehicle at a boat ramp and two people ran into the woods.

Police found numerous packages inside the vehicle, both opened and unopened. Some of the packages still had the victim’s names and addresses listed.

The suspects had been stealing delivered packages off front porches of homes since the first week of December.

After arresting the two people who ran into the woods, police went to Murfreesboro to search a home where additional property believed to have been stolen was found. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the home. Police arrested a third person connected to the thefts.

La Vergne Police have identified seven locations that the thefts occurred in La Vergne, Murfreesboro and Mount Juliet. Police have notified six victims that their packages had been found.

La Vergne Police asks that anyone who has had package stolen from their porch to contact their local authorities and report the incident.

Police arrested Derek Leonard and Amber Branum on a charge of felony theft over $1,000, five counts of misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nathan Meador was arrested on a charge of felony theft over $1,000.

