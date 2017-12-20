Authorities seek info on woman using stolen checks, credit cards

Clarksville Police are seeking help identifying the woman pictured who is thought to have taken checks and credit cards from cars. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.

Clarksville Police said the burglaries occurred in Clarksville, Hopkinsville, KY, Oak Grove, KY, and the Bowling green, KY, area. Police said over $4,000 has been stolen as a result of the stolen checks and credit cards.

The suspect was last known to be driving a red 2015-2017 Nissan SUV with a Kentucky license plate.

If you have information about these crimes, contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537 or call the department’s tip line at 931-645-8477.

