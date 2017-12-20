Von Elrod's Beer Cheese

Chef Jason Brumm, chief sausage officer

12 oz light beer (we use Wiseacre Tiny Bomb)

20 oz shredded sharp yellow cheddar

10 oz cream cheese

1 ½ tsp minced garlic

2 tbs diced onion

1 tbs Tabasco

¾ tbs Worcestershire

¼ tbs black pepper

1 ¾ tbs salt

1 tsp cayenne

¾ tsp mustard powder

Place all ingredients but the cheddar & beer into a food processor and pulse until blended. Add cheddar and pulse until just mixed. Slowly pour in beer and mix to combine. Serve with warm pretzels, crackers or crudité. Enjoy!