Von Elrod's Beer Cheese

Von Elrod's Beer Cheese
Chef Jason Brumm, chief sausage officer

12 oz light beer (we use Wiseacre Tiny Bomb)
20 oz shredded sharp yellow cheddar
10 oz cream cheese
1 ½ tsp minced garlic
2 tbs diced onion
1 tbs Tabasco
¾ tbs Worcestershire
¼ tbs black pepper
1 ¾ tbs salt
1 tsp cayenne
¾ tsp mustard powder

Place all ingredients but the cheddar & beer into a food processor and pulse until blended. Add cheddar and pulse until just mixed. Slowly pour in beer and mix to combine. Serve with warm pretzels, crackers or crudité. Enjoy!

