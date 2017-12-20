Von Elrod's Beer Cheese
Chef Jason Brumm, chief sausage officer
12 oz light beer (we use Wiseacre Tiny Bomb)
20 oz shredded sharp yellow cheddar
10 oz cream cheese
1 ½ tsp minced garlic
2 tbs diced onion
1 tbs Tabasco
¾ tbs Worcestershire
¼ tbs black pepper
1 ¾ tbs salt
1 tsp cayenne
¾ tsp mustard powder
Place all ingredients but the cheddar & beer into a food processor and pulse until blended. Add cheddar and pulse until just mixed. Slowly pour in beer and mix to combine. Serve with warm pretzels, crackers or crudité. Enjoy!