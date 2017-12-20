Hearing for former Titans WR Mason reset

A hearing for former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason has been rescheduled.

Mason was scheduled to be in court on Wednesday after being charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism, according to court documents. The hearing has been continued until Dec. 28.

Mason is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him in October.

