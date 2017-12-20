Former Titans WR Mason to be in court today - WSMV News 4

Former Titans WR Mason to be in court today

Posted: Updated:
Derrick Mason (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Derrick Mason (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Mason is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him in October.

He was charged with felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.