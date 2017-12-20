Thieves crash car into Belle Meade market, steal cigarettes

Thieves crashed their car into the Shell at the corner of Harding and Page roads. (WSMV)

Burglars crashed their car into the front of a Belle Meade market early Wednesday morning.

A maroon Nissan Sentra crashed into the front of the Shell market at the corner of Harding and Page roads just after 4 a.m.

Police said a man and woman were in the car when it crashed. They entered the store and took several cartons of cigarettes and other items before leaving.

They left in the Sentra, which probably has front-end damage after the crash. The car also had a Tennessee Titans sticker on the hood.

