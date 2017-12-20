Thieves crash car into Belle Meade market, steal cigarettes

Authorities in the Clarksville area are trying to identify a woman involved in numerous vehicle burglaries and using stolen checks and credit cards.More >>
Nashville is expected to be awarded a Major League Soccer team on Wednesday.More >>
A man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday night.More >>
Burglars crashed their car into the front of a Belle Meade market early Wednesday morning.More >>
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.More >>
Johnthony Walker's attorney is requesting evidence be limited in the Woodmore bus driver's trial.More >>
Traffic is slow on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village after a car crashed into a light pole.More >>
State officials say an engineering and manufacturing company will invest $6 million and hire about 240 people for a new facility in Tennessee.More >>
GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
A Louisiana veterinarian was arrested on suspicion of killing her neighbor’s dog because of constant barking, police said.More >>
A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.More >>
A Brentwood man has been fulfilling his son's wish every year, even though his son has been gone for more than two decades.More >>
