Thieves crash car into Belle Meade market, steal cigarettes - WSMV News 4

Thieves crash car into Belle Meade market, steal cigarettes

Posted: Updated:
Thieves crashed their car into the Shell at the corner of Harding and Page roads. (WSMV) Thieves crashed their car into the Shell at the corner of Harding and Page roads. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Burglars crashed their car into the front of a Belle Meade market early Wednesday morning.

A maroon Nissan Sentra crashed into the front of the Shell market at the corner of Harding and Page roads just after 4 a.m.

Police said a man and woman were in the car when it crashed. They entered the store and took several cartons of cigarettes and other items before leaving.

They left in the Sentra, which probably has front-end damage after the crash. The car also had a Tennessee Titans sticker on the hood.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.