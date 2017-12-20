Crash slows traffic on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village - WSMV News 4

Crash slows traffic on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village

Posted: Updated:
A car overturned on 21st Avenue South after striking a light pole. (WSMV) A car overturned on 21st Avenue South after striking a light pole. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Traffic is slow on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village after a car crashed into a light pole.

Southbound lanes are blocked as Nashville Electric Service crews make repairs.

The driver was treated at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Crash slows traffic on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro VillageMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.