Crash slows traffic on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village

Traffic is slow on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village after a car crashed into a light pole.More >>
Traffic is slow on 21st Avenue South near Hillsboro Village after a car crashed into a light pole.More >>
A man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday night.More >>
A man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday night.More >>
State officials say an engineering and manufacturing company will invest $6 million and hire about 240 people for a new facility in Tennessee.More >>
State officials say an engineering and manufacturing company will invest $6 million and hire about 240 people for a new facility in Tennessee.More >>
GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.More >>
GOP House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office says the House would reconsider the bill Wednesday morning and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
A Republican will hold onto a state Senate seat. Voters in District 17 headed to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.More >>
A Republican will hold onto a state Senate seat. Voters in District 17 headed to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.More >>
A Brentwood man has been fulfilling his son's wish every year, even though his son has been gone for more than two decades.More >>
A Brentwood man has been fulfilling his son's wish every year, even though his son has been gone for more than two decades.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.More >>
A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.More >>
A man found a noose and a white supremacist flag hanging from a fence near downtown Murfreesboro.More >>
A man found a noose and a white supremacist flag hanging from a fence near downtown Murfreesboro.More >>
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >>
A Minnesota woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her boyfriend in a videotaped stunt they planned to post on YouTube.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
The baby girl spent more than 24 years frozen in a lab.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.More >>
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >>
A woman who impersonated a U.S. Postal Service worker stole packages from the front porch of a Scottsdale, Arizona home and now USPS investigators are hoping you can help them identify her. If you have solid information, they're willing to pay.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting happened along 22nd Avenue North near Formosa Street.More >>
Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
Interstate 65 North has reopened near Rosa Parks Boulevard in Nashville following a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
One week before Christmas, UPS is investigating after a driver threw packages all over a woman’s front yard.More >>
A recent commercial vehicle safety campaign conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in Robertson County found startling numbers of truck drivers were out of compliance with safety requirements.More >>
A recent commercial vehicle safety campaign conducted by Tennessee Highway Patrol officers in Robertson County found startling numbers of truck drivers were out of compliance with safety requirements.More >>
A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.More >>
A man said his only thought was to protect his wife and home when he went chasing after an accused vandal. He said the brutal injuries that came with it are worth it now.More >>