Man injured running away from attempted robbery

A man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted armed robbery late Tuesday night.

The victim said he was walking at Ruano Auto Repair Shop on Ezell Pike when he was called over to a white Pontiac in the parking lot.

The victim said there were three people in the car and the driver demanded that he hand over his belongings.

He told the man he didn’t have anything and turned to run away.

The driver of the car shot at him four times, hitting him once in the lower back.

The victim was taken to Southern Hills Medical Center and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The victim said there was a man and woman in the front seat of the car and that he couldn’t see who was in the back.

