Taylor scores 27, helps Austin Peay hold off Troy 75-73

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Terry Taylor scored seven of his 27 points in the final three minutes, and Austin Peay held off Troy for a 75-73 victory on Tuesday night.

Taylor made a layup, 3-point play and jump shot during a 7-2 surge to give the Governors a 70-65 lead with 1:22 to play. Wesley Person made 6 of 7 free throws to pull Troy to 74-73 with 15 seconds left. Dayton Gumm made the second of two free-throw attempts, but Troy's B.J. Miller missed a layup at the buzzer.

Taylor was 11 of 17 from the floor. Averyl Ugba added 16 points and Zach Glotta had 12 for Austin Peay (5-6).

Wesley Person scored 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor and made 11 of 13 free throws to lead Troy (5-7), which shot 52 percent and 22 of 24 (92 percent) from the line, but missed nine 3-pointers and committed 20 turnovers.

