Mt. Juliet native wins season 13 of 'The Voice'

Chloe Kohanski is the winner of this season of "The Voice." (Source: twitter.com/nbcthevoice) Chloe Kohanski is the winner of this season of "The Voice." (Source: twitter.com/nbcthevoice)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two Middle Tennesseans were among the final four on season 13 of NBC’s “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

Mt. Juliet native Chloe Kohanski was crowned the winner.

Kohanski, 23, was a member of Blake Shelton’s team and took ‘80s rock to new heights this season.

She performed “White Wedding” with Billy Idol on the finale.

