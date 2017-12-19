Republican Mark Pody wins District 17 special election

A Republican will hold onto a state Senate seat.

Voters in District 17 headed to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.

According to the state election website, Republican Mark Pody edged out Democrat Mary Alice Carfi.

The seat became open after Mae Beavers resigned to focus on a run for governor.

According to the unofficial results, Pody won by just over 300 votes.

