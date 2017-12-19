Massive light display to honor man's late son celebrates its 35th and final year

A Brentwood man has been fulfilling his son's wish every year, even though his son has been gone for more than two decades.

BJ Minneci always told his dad, “We need more lights." He passed away in car accident in 1993 when he was just 16 years old.

Every year, his father Bill Minneci has strung up more and more Christmas lights to honor his son.

Families have been enjoying the display on Sunnyside Drive in Brentwood for 35 years.

At 72 years old, Bill Minneci is still putting up the lights.

“As long as I can stumble out I will be doing it,” he said.

From the time he was a small child into his teen years, BJ helped his dad put out the display.

Though it's been 24 years since BJ passed, Bill Minneci can still hear his son say, "More."

“He wanted more lights every year, and I made sure he got them and he still does,” Bill Minneci said.

Bill Minneci charges nothing for visitors to see the lights. He only asks they donate to Shriners Hospitals, a place his son also loved.

“I see some of my son's friends, and of course they've got their families. And I’ve got a lot of grandparents whose kids grew up here and they are bringing their kids too,” Bill Minneci said.

After 35 years, Bill Minneci is hanging it up, sort of.

He said he'll still put up some of his favorites next Christmas, but plans to scale back quite a bit.

“I am really glad because we got the opportunity to see, I think, history,” said spectator Kristina Pettigrew.

Bill Minneci has met so many families over the years and loves the magic the memory of his son creates every holiday.

“They are amazing. I have never seen lights like this where there is so much character. They are so sweet and the music is so peaceful. This has been a magical night for us,” said one spectator.

In the twinkle of the lights and dance of the music, Bill Minneci feels his son.

“He is still out here with me,” he said.

The lights will be on display until New Year’s Day in the 1900 block of Sunnyside Drive in Brentwood between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

