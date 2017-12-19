News 4 says goodbye to former producer Carlos Johnson

Carlos Johnson passed away Tuesday at the age of 52. (Source: Carlos Johnson / Facebook)

We lost a wonderful, caring person who worked hard behind the scenes producing many of the News 4 programs you have enjoyed.

Tuesday morning, former News 4 Producer Carlos Johnson passed away after a battle with cancer.

Carlos began his career here on Knob Hill while still a student at Middle Tennessee State University. As his career progressed, he produced News 4's coverage of major events including the 4th on 4 Fireworks and the Iroquois Steeplechase, as well as the evening news with Dan Miller, Demetria Kalodimos and Bill Hall.

Carlos earned awards for his work, but he will be most remembered for the lives he touched during his 18-year tenure. Carlos mentored many of the producers, reporters and photographers who have passed through these doors, and he was a friend to all.

Funeral arrangements for Carlos have not yet been finalized.

